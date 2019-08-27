Hard Rock Honors Freddie Mercury With Week-Long Celebration
Hard Rock International is reprising its annual “Freddie for a Week” commemoration of the life and legacy of legendary lead singer, Freddie Mercury—beginning on his birthday, September 5, and running through the following Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Sales of exclusive, limited-time merchandise and menu items will benefit The Mercury Phoenix Trust—a U.K. charity that was formed by Freddie’s fellow “Queen” band members, Brian May and Roger Taylor, and their manager Jim Beach, in memory of Freddie Mercury and to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS.
This marks the seventh year that Hard Rock has partnered with The Mercury Phoenix Trust to host the celebration and the first time that it will be extended for a full week.
Starting on Thursday, September 5, Hard Rock Café locations across the globe rock out in Freddie’s honor by holding a variety of themed events, where fans from all generations can flock to immerse themselves in the rock-opera experience with which Mercury once revolutionized the music industry.
During the week-long tribute, fans can head to Hard Rock Café to order Freddie's Mustache Milkshake, a new limited-time menu item that combines the bold flavors of bourbon and dark rum with vanilla ice cream, doused with dark chocolate sauce, and topped off with white-chocolate whipped cream and a Freddie-inspired, chocolate-brownie mustache.
A non-alcoholic version will also be available so that fans of all ages can indulge in this Insta-worthy, tasty treat.
"We are thrilled to extend our annual celebration that honors Freddie Mercury's memory as a legendary singer, songwriter and record producer by hosting 'Freddie for a Week' at Cafe locations worldwide," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "Our unique offerings inspired by the legendary Freddie Mercury provide an opportunity to give back to The Mercury Phoenix Trust in support of their philanthropic efforts and honor the mottos Hard Rock was founded on such as, 'Love All - Serve All', 'Take Time to Be Kind' and 'All is One'."
Merchandise-wise, fans can find wearable, iconic Freddie mustaches for sale either in-restaurant or within the Rock Shop at participating Hard Rock Café restaurants, while supplies last.
Hard Rock’s Rock Shop locations and online store will also offer limited-edition t-shirts and a pin capturing Freddie’s striking, on-stage stance.
For more information, visit HardRock.com.
