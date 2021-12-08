Last updated: 10:02 AM ET, Wed December 08 2021

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Debuts New Interactive Gaming Lounge

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz December 08, 2021

gaming lounge, Hard Rock hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
The Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya's new HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya. (photo via AIC Hotel Group)

The Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on December 7 debuted the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya, exclusively for guests aged 10 years and older.

The HyperX Gaming Lounge was created in conjunction with AIC Hotel Group and HyperX to offer guests a true gamer’s paradise.

ADVERTISING
MORE Entertainment
Michael Buble, music, concert, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas

Michael Bublé Announces Limited Engagement at...

Walt Disney World

Disneyland Announces Launch Date for Disney Genie and...

TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: How Omicron Variant Is Impacting the...

The interactive lounge features high-performance gaming PCs, a VR station, popular gaming consoles and HyperX products like keyboards and headsets specifically designed for gaming to offer guests a gamer’s paradise.

The lounge will also become the first venue for gaming events and tournaments at the resort. Its futuristic design offers an ideal aesthetic for avid gamers and a fun backdrop for influencers and tournaments.

Guests under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times while in the HyperX Gaming Lounge or present a signed consent form.

“The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya brings unique value to the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya that goes beyond just catering to kids and teens,” said Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. “The world of gaming and Esports has grown exponentially in the last few years, and we are thrilled to be ahead of the curve in our industry.”

HyperX, Hard Rock Hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
Some of the HyperX gaming products available to use at the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. (photo via AIC Hotel Group)

“We’re excited to co-create a gaming experience that can be personalized for leisure travelers, with a great product and service partner in the tourism industry,” said Wendy Lecot, head of strategic alliances at HyperX. “The HyperX experience at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya gives gaming tourists of all ages an on-site gaming escape that is fun and relaxing.

For more information, please click here.

For more information on Riviera Maya

For more Entertainment News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Michael Buble, music, concert, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas

Michael Bublé Announces Limited Engagement at Resorts...

Disneyland Announces Launch Date for Disney Genie and Disney Genie+

TravelPulse Podcast: How Omicron Variant Is Impacting the Travel Industry

gallery icon 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: What to Eat, Drink, See and Ride

Delta Air Lines, Hallmark Partner on In-Flight Holiday Entertainment

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS