Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Debuts New Interactive Gaming Lounge
The Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on December 7 debuted the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya, exclusively for guests aged 10 years and older.
The HyperX Gaming Lounge was created in conjunction with AIC Hotel Group and HyperX to offer guests a true gamer’s paradise.
The interactive lounge features high-performance gaming PCs, a VR station, popular gaming consoles and HyperX products like keyboards and headsets specifically designed for gaming to offer guests a gamer’s paradise.
The lounge will also become the first venue for gaming events and tournaments at the resort. Its futuristic design offers an ideal aesthetic for avid gamers and a fun backdrop for influencers and tournaments.
Guests under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times while in the HyperX Gaming Lounge or present a signed consent form.
“The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya brings unique value to the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya that goes beyond just catering to kids and teens,” said Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. “The world of gaming and Esports has grown exponentially in the last few years, and we are thrilled to be ahead of the curve in our industry.”
“We’re excited to co-create a gaming experience that can be personalized for leisure travelers, with a great product and service partner in the tourism industry,” said Wendy Lecot, head of strategic alliances at HyperX. “The HyperX experience at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya gives gaming tourists of all ages an on-site gaming escape that is fun and relaxing.
