Headliners for Panama City Beach’s SandJam Announced
Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen February 20, 2020
With the annual rock music festival SandJam returning to Panama City Beach or its third year in a row, Visit Panama City Beach has announced that Shinedown, 311 and Weezer will be the headliners for this year’s event. SandJam will be held at Panama City Beach’s M.B Miller Pier from April 24-26.
Notable bands such as The Struts, Judah & the Lion, AJR, Rival Sons, Skillet and Manchester Orchestra are among the 20 additional musical acts that will also be performing from the festival’s two stages.
“Music will be virtually non-stop over the festival’s three days,” says Dan Rowe, president and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach. “With award-winning headliners, this year’s SandJam is poised to be the best yet and we can’t wait to once again welcome rock fans from all over the nation to our beautiful beaches.”
General Admission tickets for all three days are $149 per person. VIP tickets, which include access to an exclusive area in front of the main stage, exclusive entry line to festival grounds, a 2-story viewing platform, firepits, hammocks, VIP restrooms and more cost $349 per person. Special Military tickets are offered at $119 per person and include access to a special Military Appreciation Tent. Cabana passes are $10,000 and include admission for 20 guests, all VIP benefits, an exclusive cabana area, security path access, 4 drinks per-day per-guest, a daily snack basket and more.
This year’s preferred lodging partners include Seahaven Beach Resorts, Resort Collection, Emerald View Resorts, Vacasa, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and By The Sea Resorts. These properties offer special lodging packages specifically for festival-goers. Food, drink and clothing will be available for purchase in the M.B. Miller Pier parking lot.
For additional information about SandJam, including tickets, full performance line-up, preferred lodging packages, festival updates and more, visit http://sandjamfest.com/.
