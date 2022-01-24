Here’s Your Chance to Party at Rob Gronkowski’s House for the Super Bowl
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli January 24, 2022
You know pro football player Rob Gronkowski as the star tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League and winner of multiple Super Bowl championships with the Bucs and New England Patriots.
He’s also a world-class party animal.
Now you have a chance to party at Gronk’s home in Massachusetts and watch the Super Bowl on February 13.
Groupon is inviting fans to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate Big Game viewing experience at Gronk’s nearly 4,500 square foot home in suburban Boston.
The Grand Prize winner gets full access to the home while the standout receiver is at the game – although he won’t be playing this year after his Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs on Sunday by the Los Angeles Rams.
“A lot of people would be nervous about letting someone throw a Big Game party in their house, but I’m a fan of huge parties,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “That’s why, when I’m out of town for the Big Game, I thought it would be cool to team up with the experience pros at Groupon to throw an over-the-top bash at my place. Plus, they promised not to break anything!”
Groupon is promising plenty of adult beverages, an indoor bounce house, mini-golf, axe throwing, even a hot stone massage station.
For more information on the Party Like a Player sweepstakes and how to enter for a chance to win, visit www.partylikeaplayer.com. The grand-prize entry period runs from Jan. 24 - Feb. 2, 2022.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Gronk to help one lucky fan and their family and friends have the ultimate Big Game experience!” Melanie Hellenga, Vice President of Brand, Groupon, said in a statement. “Even if you’re not able to party like a player, we all know that experiences connect us and create unforgettable memories that last a lifetime. With thousands of incredible experiences, we hope consumers will think of Groupon when they are looking for the biggest selection of local experiences any one marketplace has to offer.”
Fans who aren’t selected as the grand prize winner will still have the chance, through Feb.13, to win and experience one of many other bonus baller prizes that Groupon has to offer, including:
-- A trip for two to Las Vegas from MGM
-- A trip for two to Cancun from Great Value Vacations
-- VIP New Kids on the Block Concert Experience from Live Nation (See them on their Mixtape Tour Summer 2022!)
-- VIP Harlem Globetrotters Experience
-- Blue Man Group Experience in NYC or Chicago
-- A pair of Custom-Designed Sneakers by Groupon x Stadium Custom Kicks
-- Gift cards to fan favorites
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover What Makes Puerto Vallarta So Enticing to All Sorts of Travelers
For more information on Massachusetts
For more Entertainment News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS