Hershey’s Chocolate World Announces New Summer Experiences
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz May 11, 2021
In anticipation for this summer’s family road trips, Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced some fun new experiences and tasty treats that are around for this summer only.
Chocolate lovers will love the Reese’s Stuff Your Cup experience, where they can make their own oversized peanut butter cup with their choice of mix-ins. Adults can enjoy an adult beverage with the perfect Hershey’s candy pairing, featuring local Pennsylvania brews as well as a wine selection.
"We know that families are ready to get out of their homes and reclaim their summer, so that's why Hershey's Chocolate World is adding sweetness this year more than ever," said Todd Kohr, Marketing Manager, Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction.
"From our over-the-top customizable Reese's Peanut Butter Cup experience coming soon and Custom Creation kits to our limited-time-only milkshake flavors, guests will experience new twists on classic Hershey treats,” said Kohr.
Those who love fresh takes on Hershey’s candy can enjoy seasonal candy, too, like Hershey’s Ice Cream Shoppe Bars, which come in fun flavors like Sprinkles ‘N’ Crème and Strawberries 'N' Crème.
Guests at Hershey’s Chocolate World can purchase custom creation kits to personalize Hershey’s chocolate bars and Reese’s peanut butter cups or enjoy creative milkshake flavors, like KIT KAT® Key Lime Pie.
To learn more, please visit Hershey’s Chocolate World.
Sponsored Content
