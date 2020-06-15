Hong Kong Disneyland Announces Reopening Date
June 15, 2020
As tourism destinations around the world begin to reopen, officials from Hong Kong Disneyland announced the theme park would once again welcome guests starting June 18.
According to The Associated Press, Hong Kong Disneyland closed its doors to the paying public in January as part of an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus and it will be the second Disney theme park to reopen, following Shanghai Disneyland last month.
To combat the possible second wave of infections associated with the viral outbreak, Hong Kong Disneyland has implemented new health protocols, such as limiting visitor capacity to allow for more space between guests.
Other safety guidelines in place include social distancing measures throughout the park, suspending photo sessions with Disney characters, mandating masks for all employees and visitors and temperature checks upon entry.
Hong Kong has reported around 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections and four deaths, but a positive trend in cases gave the local government enough confidence to begin a phased reopening Thursday.
In Florida, Walt Disney World is scheduled to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11, but the hotels and resorts on the property will open to select guests and Disney Vacation Club members on June 22.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure announced plans to start the reopening process on July 17 as long as state and local government officials overseeing the plan approve of all health and safety measures implanted by the facilities.
