Hong Kong Disneyland Sets Reopen Date
Entertainment Lauren Bowman February 17, 2021
Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen this Friday, February 19, 2021, with new health and safety measures to ensure Cast Member and visitor safety.
“From everyone at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we wish you good health, happiness and prosperity in the year of the Ox. Every cast member has been putting tremendous effort in preparing our park reopening. I could not be more thrilled to announce that our park will be reopened on February 19, to welcome guests to experience the magic of our 15th anniversary and our new Castle of Magical Dreams. I want to give thanks for the support of our guests and the countless efforts from our cast members during this challenging time,” said Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in a statement.
Cast Members are expected to undergo COVID-19 testing every 14 days, and all visitors to the park are required to scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code before entering the park – both required by the newest health and safety regulations.
Hong Kong Disneyland is following Walt Disney World Resort’s lead with their park pass reservation system – all guests are required to reserve their visit date in addition to having a valid park ticket. During the registration process, guests will be asked a series of health-related questions. The reservation system will begin on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 10 AM.
Special tickets are also available for the park’s “Double Celebration” – not only is it their 15th anniversary, but they are also celebrating a newly reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams.
A full list of visitor requirements can be found here.
