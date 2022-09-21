How To Experience Disneyland’s Halloween Time Without a Park Ticket
Entertainment Laurie Baratti September 21, 2022
All those Disney fans out there who are currently craving a taste of the Disneyland Resort’s special spooky-season offerings, but who haven't got a park ticket or reservation, should be made aware that the Halloween Time festivities aren’t in fact limited to just park-goers.
The eerie spell cast over the resort extends all the way over to the Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. These park-adjacent areas present their own distinct seasonal delights, including special decor and auditory ambience, along with limited-time snacks, sweets and ghoulish merchandise galore.
A Happy Haunted Hunt
Families will thrill to learn that the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit has returned this year Downtown Disney District and runs through October 31 (or until the supply of game boards runs out). It’s a fun scavenger-hunt style event that the entire family can enjoy together, as you explore Downtown Disney, searching for special decorative pumpkins hidden throughout the District.
Start by purchasing a game map (complete with stickers) at select Disney merchandise outlets—such as the World of Disney store—for under $10, then go gourd-hunting! Each time you find one of the 13 special hand-painted pumpkins, each of which is inspired by a different Disney character, place a sticker on your game map. Regardless of whether you decide to sniff out all the pumpkins, be sure to redeem your map back at the store to receive one of four mini pumpkin pails.
Along the way, you’re sure to be impressed by Downtown Disney’s meticulously kept, expansive flower beds have been transformed into their autumnal arrangements, with more than 5,000 individual plants artfully installed across 14 planters.
Spine-tingling Songs!
Six of the Haunted Mansion’s 999 Grim Grinning Ghosts, ‘The SCAREolers’ is an a cappella group that comes out to socialize on select evenings at Downtown Disney. This ghostly glee club can be found singing spine-tingling Halloween-themed songs—including Hocus Pocus’ “I Put a Spell on You” and other tribute tunes to Disney Villains, Friday through Sunday evenings from September 30 through October 31, 2022. Halloween carolers can also be caught roaming the grounds of Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on select October afternoons.
Picture Yourself in “Hocus Pocus 2”
If you visit the Downtown Disney District between September 20 and October 31, 2022, you’ll find a special photo op available in celebration of the upcoming release of the Disney+ movie, “Hocus Pocus 2”, which fans of the original cult-classic film have been eagerly awaiting for some time. Look for its location between Splitsville and Tortilla Jo’s.
Fall in Love at First Bite
Of course, even outside the parks, you can count on encountering find special seasonal eats and drinks throughout the Disneyland Resort, from pumpkin-spiced treats and clever Halloween-themed concoctions that reflect the look of your favorite Disney characters to restaurant menu items.
Some of Downtown Disney’s many eateries and snack shops where you can get your fall-flavored goodies fix include Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, La Brea Bakery Cafe, Ballast Point Brewing Co., Naples Ristorante e Bar, Marceline’s Confectionery, Kayla’s Cake, Sprinkles, Jamba, and Salt & Straw. At the hotels, look to the GCH Holiday Cart, Hearthstone Lounge, GCH Craftsman Grill and the Coffee House for Halloween-themed fare.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Anaheim, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS