How Your Friend Group Can Win a Reality TV Show-Inspired Vacation
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz August 12, 2021
Hotels.com has launched a new group vacation sweepstakes, called Destination Drama, for a friend group of up to six to receive a headache-free vacation at a luxurious home rental.
Planning a vacation for a family is difficult, but it’s even more difficult for friends to figure out everything from vacation dates to destinations. Friend groups of up to six people can submit screenshots of their attempt at planning a group vacation on the sweepstakes page from now to August 18. Friends must be 21 or older to participate.
The most dramatic friend group will be notified on August 20 about their win. They’ll each receive $1,000 to put towards travel expenses, as well as a three-night stay at the Destination Drama vacation rental in Palm Desert, California, a one-acre compound complete with a swimming pool, lazy river, hammocks, fire pit, putting green, waterslide, citrus garden, basketball and sand volleyball courts and a high-tech confession booth to record all the shenanigans and drama during the stay.
“Trying to make a group trip happen is, well, an ordeal—from budgets to locale to the friend who refuses to take PTO. So, we created ‘Destination Drama,’ an ode to our ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ ad campaign that reminds people that booking with Hotels.com is anything but dramatic,” said Shannon Lovich, head of PR and communications, North America. “With free cancellation on most bookings, thousands of properties to choose from, and rewards earned on every night, you really can’t go wrong.”
Each booking made with any Expedia Group app, including Hotels.com, Orbitz, Vrbo, Travelocity, Hotwire and Expedia, will help to support UNICEF’s vaccination program, which provides vaccinations to over 180 at-risk countries.
For more information about the sweepstakes, please click here.
