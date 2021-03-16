Increase in Show Production a Good Sign for Las Vegas Tourism
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli March 16, 2021
As with anything over this past year, you take even the supposed smallest things as a good sign and a triumph in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Well, writer John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal found something routine during his reporting that sends a signal that one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations is getting back to normal.
What did Katsilometes find?
Shows.
Lots and lots of shows and productions back on the Las Vegas Strip and for sale right now.
Capacity has been reduced, of course, to follow social distancing guidelines. But Katsilometes found 39 shows you can choose from right now. That’s a far cry from the 150 a week that Las Vegas normally would host but certainly a step in the right direction.
Matt Stabile of Stabile Productions told Katsilometes, “It’s pretty impressive, considering that we had like five shows going when we started reopening. But there is demand. The town is getting much busier. All of our shows have been selling out. It’s a lower capacity, of course, but it has been crazy, all week.”
Here’s a list of some of the shows available as of March 15:
Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Palace: “Absinthe,” returning March 17, Spiegeltent at Roman Plaza.
Harrah’s: “X Country” at Harrah’s Cabaret. “Tape Face” at Harrah’s Showroom.
Flamingo: Piff The Magic Dragon, Flamingo Showroom. “X Burlesque,” X Burlesque Theatre.
Bally’s: “Extravaganza,” Jubliee Theater.
MGM Resorts International
MGM Grand: David Copperfield, David Copperfield Theater. Jabbawockeez, MGM Grand Garden Arena. Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, Underground promenade.
New York-New York: Terry Fator, returning March 18, New York-New York Theater (former Zumanity Theater).
Luxor: Carrot Top, “Fantasy,” Luxor Theater.
Excalibur: “Australian Bee Gees Show,” “Thunder From Down Under,” Thunderland Showroom.
Tropicana
Rich Little, Murray Sawchuck, Laugh Factory comedy lineup, Laugh Factory Comedy Club.
The Stratosphere
“MJ Live,” returning March 18, The Strat Showroom. L.A. Comedy Club, retail promenade.
Tuscany Suites
“The Rat Pack is Back,” temporary Copa Room, hotel’s second level.
Downtown Grand
Don Barnhart’s comedy lineup, Pauly Shore, Delirious Comedy Club.
Alexis Park
“BurlesQ,” “Rock Candy,” “The Man Who Knows” starring Alain Nu, “The Big Little Variety Show,” “Late Night Magic,” “Jokesters Comedy Club, “All Motown,” “Amazing Magic With Tommy Wind.”
Notoriety at Neonopolis
“The Regeneration Series” starring Clint Holmes and jazz keyboardist Tom Schuman, “Faaabulous The Show,” “Hootenany” with Jimmy Denning of Tenors of Rock and Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi of Bronx Wanderers, “Four Funny Comics,” “M Is For Magic,” starring David Goldrake, “Totaly Mental” starring Vinny Grosso, “Motown Extreme.”
Mosaic On The Strip
“Queens Of Rock,” “Aussie Heat.”
The Space
Comic John Caparulo (late of Harrah’s) in “Uncapped Comedy,” main room. The Space hosts several one-off performances, limited engagements and (of course) Mondays Dark charity shows every other week.
The lineup does not include Cirque du Soleil’s plans to bring back its five Strip shows beginning July 4. Nor does it account for the many resident Strip headliners on the tarmac, starting with Barry Manilow’s scheduled return to Westgate Las Vegas in June. Usher’s residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is next in line in July, continuing with Donny Osmond at Harrah’s in late-August.
