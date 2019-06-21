Island H2O Live Water Park Opens in Florida
Theme park fans looking for something fun to do in Florida outside Disney or Universal properties should check out the newest water park, Island H2O Live!
To commemorate the grand opening, Island H2O Live! invited first responders from the Osceola County Sheriff and Fire Departments to take the first slide of summer and join the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
Island H2O Live! at Margaritaville Resort Orlando offers 20 different experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy, including a lazy river, open-air slides, massive tube slides and an array of age-appropriate adventures for smaller children.
“Island H2O Live! is a new wave of waterpark,” co-founder Art Falcone said in a statement. “Our guests will have the opportunity to create their own in-park experience with customizable themes and playlists while on our attractions, all while sharing these moments across their social media channels.”
As for the adults looking to get away from the kids, the property offers an area dubbed Private Domain, a 21-plus retreat that offers the excitement of the water park without the chaos. Nearby Tag Shack’s private bar is the perfect place to grab a cold drink and relax.
Guests will be given an RFID Smart Band that connects to the H2O Live! App, which allows travelers to select their music playlist for the day, keep track of their children, earn Park Perks, pay extra for front-of-line access and more.
In addition, Island H2O Live! is within a short distance of the Margaritaville Hotel, Margaritaville Cottages and Sunset Walk.
