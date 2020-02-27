Last updated: 06:30 PM ET, Thu February 27 2020

Jungle Cruise Sinks at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen February 27, 2020

Jungle Cruise - Magic Kingdom
PHOTO: Boat from the Jungle Cruise ride at the Magic Kingdom. (photo via flickr/Sabien71)

Disney fans had a field day on Twitter after a Jungle Cruise boat sank at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando on Thursday afternoon. Riders were mildly inconvenienced at worst, and the attraction reopened soon after.

According to BuzzFeed News, Blog Mickey first shared the news after sharing photos of confused passengers clinging to the boat as it sank.

Passengers like Matthew Vince saw the humor in the situation, tweeting pictures from the sinking boat as guests stood on their seats to keep their feet from getting wet.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department was called and safely helped riders off of the boat. The Jungle Cruise ride reopened after a 105-minute delay.

Twitter users soon caught wind of the incident and began to make light of the harmless situation.

Some users even speculated that the sinking was an intentional ploy to promote Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie.

Others wondered if there were any first-time riders aboard who may have thought the situation was part of the Jungle Cruise experience.

