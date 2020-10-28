Jungle Island Reopens Nov. 21 for Aerial Game Trek Experience Debut
Entertainment Claudette Covey October 28, 2020
The Jungle Island eco-adventure park in Miami is set to reopen on Nov. 21 to unveil its Aerial Game Trek, an aerial attraction featuring four ropes courses, upward of 100 obstacles and two ziplines.
Jungle Island said it “will exclusively open for the Aerial Game Trek only and by online reservations only on Fridays-Sundays and daily over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”
Donning helmets and full-body harnesses, participants will be able to traverse the six-acre attraction through the treetops, where they will encounter suspended bridges, Tarzan-style swings, swinging logs, cable crossings and ziplines.
As part of the Aerial Game Trek experience, visitors will also be able to take advantage of the new Treewalk Village and thematic playground, with five 19-foot treehouses connected by hammock nets and wooden bridges.
“We are excited to bring our guests closer to nature,” said Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s president and managing director. “Whether you want to channel your adventurous side, conquer a fear of heights or test your physical strength, the Aerial Game Trek combines fun and fitness amid a safe outdoor environment. There are ropes courses for everyone and obstacles for all skill levels.”
Jungle Island also features a Discovery Course for children 5 and older.
Tickets are $59.99 for adults and $39.99 for kids 5 and up.
“Reservations are required and participation times are spread out to allow for social distancing and to adhere to Miami-Dade County’s New Normal guidelines on capacity restrictions,” Jungle Island said.
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS