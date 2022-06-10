Jurassic World Dominion the Latest Movie to Shine Spotlight on Malta
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 10, 2022
The latest installment of the beloved Jurassic Park film franchise brings its stars to the sun-kissed Mediterranean destination of Malta.
Releasing Friday, June 10, Jurassic World: Dominion features a man versus dinosaur showdown in the streets of Malta's capital city, Valletta. Filmgoers will see Malta's famous St. George's Square be overrun with dinosaurs giving chase to actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
The welcome return of Malta to the big screen comes after years of playing prominent background roles in some of the biggest productions in TV and movies, including the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, which featured the islands in multiple scenes, including the wedding scene between Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen where viewers will notice Malta's Azure Window arch in the background.
Years earlier, Malta's Fort Ricasoli, the Grand Harbour in Valletta and the Valletta Ditch in Saint Michael's Bastion were featured in the Oscar-winning Gladiator starring Russell Crowe.
Four years later, filmmakers transformed landmarks like Fort Ricasoli into a convincing portrayal of locations in the Ancient Greek Era for Troy starring Orlando Bloom and Brad Pitt. The latter actor is certainly no stranger to Malta, filming World War Z in Valletta and By the Sea with his then-wife Angelina Jolie in Gozo's Mgarr ix-Xini.
Local landmarks like Fort St. Elmo and the Port of Valletta are also featured in several scenes in season three of Netflix's Queen of the South while much of Apple TV's Foundation was filmed at Malta Film Studios in Kalkara.
