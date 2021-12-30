Last updated: 09:34 PM ET, Thu December 30 2021

Katy Perry Opens Las Vegas Residency With Sold-Out Resorts World Show

December 30, 2021

The "Katy Perry: PLAY" show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. (photo via Getty Images/John Shearer)

Global pop music superstar and ‘American Idol’ judge Katy Perry last night kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre with a premiere performance of her show—‘Katy Perry: PLAY’. The sold-out crowd was on its feet with excitement as Perry performed amid an engaging and imaginative, larger-than-life onstage spectacle.

"As with everything I do, PLAY is massively colorful for the kids, with a deep wink for the adults," the Grammy-nominated singer said. "The show is a funny, playful trip, and was designed specifically for this theatre in Vegas. Honestly, I couldn't ever travel this show from arena to arena. These sets are larger than life - literally - and the perfect excuse to wake up in Vegas."

Because the show is installed in the Resorts World Las Vegas Theatre, audiences are in for a real treat. The 5,000-seat theatre, brand-new to the Strip, is a multi-level venue that offers unobstructed sightlines and unparalleled comfort, where the furthest seat is just 150 feet away from the stage.

This state-of-the-art indoor forum, designed by award-winning international design firm Scéno Plus, features a matchless spatial audio experience, with sound delivered through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. The show itself is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

Additional show dates for the limited-engagement residency of ‘Katy Perry: PLAY’ are now on sale, along with available VIP packages and upgrades.

—December 2021: 31

—January 2022: 1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

—March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

For more information, visit axs.com/katyinvegas.

