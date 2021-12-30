Katy Perry Opens Las Vegas Residency With Sold-Out Resorts World Show
Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 30, 2021
Global pop music superstar and ‘American Idol’ judge Katy Perry last night kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre with a premiere performance of her show—‘Katy Perry: PLAY’. The sold-out crowd was on its feet with excitement as Perry performed amid an engaging and imaginative, larger-than-life onstage spectacle.
"As with everything I do, PLAY is massively colorful for the kids, with a deep wink for the adults," the Grammy-nominated singer said. "The show is a funny, playful trip, and was designed specifically for this theatre in Vegas. Honestly, I couldn't ever travel this show from arena to arena. These sets are larger than life - literally - and the perfect excuse to wake up in Vegas."
Because the show is installed in the Resorts World Las Vegas Theatre, audiences are in for a real treat. The 5,000-seat theatre, brand-new to the Strip, is a multi-level venue that offers unobstructed sightlines and unparalleled comfort, where the furthest seat is just 150 feet away from the stage.
This state-of-the-art indoor forum, designed by award-winning international design firm Scéno Plus, features a matchless spatial audio experience, with sound delivered through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. The show itself is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.
Additional show dates for the limited-engagement residency of ‘Katy Perry: PLAY’ are now on sale, along with available VIP packages and upgrades.
—December 2021: 31
—January 2022: 1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15
—March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19
For more information, visit axs.com/katyinvegas.
