Las Vegas Chapel to Give Away Dream Honeymoon Package
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz November 17, 2020
The iconic Las Vegas Strip’s Chapel of the Flowers announced it is giving away a Dream Honeymoon Package to one lucky couple who gets married at their wedding venue this winter.
In partnership with Ever After, a destination wedding and honeymoon travel agency, the chapel will reward the winning couple with a 3-night stay at a 5-star all-inclusive resort in the Riviera Maya or Punta Cana, valued at $3,000.
Those interested in entering this giveaway must get married or renew their vows at the chapel between November 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021, and fill out this entry form before the last day of the contest.
"This year has been so difficult for so many couples planning their wedding," said Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. "We wanted to reward someone that chose to get married at Chapel of the Flowers during the last months of our 60th anniversary with a honeymoon to look forward to next year."
For more details or to sign up, please visit LittleChapel.com.
