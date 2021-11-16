Las Vegas Launches New Wedding Campaign
Rich Thomaselli November 16, 2021
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has introduced a new advertising campaign centered around Vegas as a wedding destination, whether that’s spur-of-the-moment or elaborately planned.
Titled ‘Forever Happens Here,’ the campaign profiles all the ways couples can tie the knot or celebrate their nuptials for anniversaries.
The tagline is a spin-off of the overall Las Vegas ad campaign of ‘What Happens Here Only Happens Here.’
“Las Vegas is known as the Wedding Capital of the World, and that includes every aspect of the wedding-planning process, from engagements to vow renewals,” H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the LVCVA, said in a statement. “‘Forever Happens Here’ reaches the next generation of couples and demonstrates the endless possibilities that can be tailored to create a celebration that is as unique as they are. If you can dream it you can do it in Las Vegas.”
There’s no question the city offers a plethora of wedding options, whether that’s the many chapels that cater to quick ceremonies, or the myriad attractions that Vegas can offer including museums and galleries, or elaborate affairs at the many upscale resorts.
The campaign will also highlight the many professionals in the city that work on weddings, including planners, caterers and more.
“We’re thrilled for this new campaign as forever truly does happen here,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in a press release. “We marry more destination wedding couples each year than anywhere else in the world and have so many amazing love stories to share. As we enter into our 5 millionth marriage license celebration, this campaign rings more true than ever.”
“Forever Happens Here” will run digitally and on social channels. The 5 millionth wedding license is expected to be issued sometime in 2022.
