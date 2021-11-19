Las Vegas Offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals on Hotels, Entertainment and More
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz November 19, 2021
Visit Las Vegas has compiled the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the destination, ranging from savings on the best resorts to entertainment and more.
Caesars Entertainment is offering a Cyber Sale with up to 25 percent off room rates for travel through October 31, 2022, when booked between November 22-28 with the code CYBER21. The resort collection is also offering up to 30 percent off room rates when booked on November 29 using the code CYBERM. On November 30, Cyber Tuesday, guests can save up to 30 percent using the code CYBERT.
Additionally, guests who book suites through December 20 for travel through May 31, 2022, with Caesars Entertainment using the code LVSTE can enjoy up to 15 percent off.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering up to 50 percent off room rates for travel through January 31, 2022 (blackout dates may apply). Discounts are available for bookings made through November 30.
MGM Resorts International is offering up to 25 percent savings on room rates, while M Life members can receive up to 40 percent. AAA members and first responders can receive up to 35 percent off. Each discount is available through December 2 for travel through May 26, 2022.
Resorts World Las Vegas is offering up to 40 percent off rooms for travel between November 25 and April 30, 2022, when booked between November 25-30.
SAHARA Las Vegas’ sale includes waived resort fees, a complimentary room upgrade and noon checkout, among other things for stays through June 30, 2022.
Station Casinos is offering up to 40 percent off two-night minimum stays when booked between November 24 and December 4 with the code CYBER21. Guests can also receive food and beverage credits and complimentary parking for stays between November 28 and March 31, 2022.
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Wynn Las Vegas are also participating in the commercial holiday.
Caesars Entertainment is offering between 20-50 percent savings on several productions and attractions at its resorts with the code CYBER between November 21-30. All In Aviation is offering a special holiday flight lesson package, while FlyOver Las Vegas is offering 40 percent off adult and child single ride tickets when purchased between November 22 and December 6.
For more information about Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in Las Vegas, please click here.
