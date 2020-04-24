Las Vegas to Host 2022 NFL Draft
Entertainment Lauren Bowman April 24, 2020
The National Football League (NFL) announced last night that Las Vegas will be hosting the 87th NFL draft after this year’s public draft had to be canceled due to the coronavirus.
"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement, "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."
For this year’s draft, Las Vegas had planned to set the stage for the NFL draft on the lake where the famed Bellagio fountains reside, with players arriving by boat to the red carpet. These plans remain in place for the future draft with additional entertainment to be announced at a later date.
"We're thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022. While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year," said Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer and President, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) in a statement. "We plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget."
The NFL Main Stage will be located adjacent to the Caesars Forum Conference Center, and the Selection Square is set to take place at the neighboring Caesars Forum – the newest event space for Caesars Entertainment.
Nearby will be the NFL Draft Experience – a three-day event free for attendees that will include games, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and more.
