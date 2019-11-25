LEGOLAND Florida Offers Seven Days of Black Friday Deals
Entertainment November 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Save money on your next vacation with Black Friday deals from LEGOLAND Florida.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort is stealing extra days of savings with great offers for Black Friday beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27 and continue through Monday, Dec. 3. Instead of only one day for deals, shoppers have seven straight days of discounted prices to save 50 percent on vacation packages and annual passes.
Sale begins at midnight on November 27 and guests can purchase at www.legoland.com/blackfriday2019.
Here are this year’s deals:
Save more than 50 percent off Awesomest Annual Passes
Awesomest Annual Passes will be on sale for $99.99 (originally $209.99) plus tax during the seven-day sale. Passholders will receive 12 months of unlimited admission to LEGOLAND theme park and water park, all seasonal events during the “Year of the Pirate,” free standard parking and exclusive savings on hotel stays, dining and retail. Plus, Aweseomest Annual Passholders can visit other Merlin Entertainments U.S. attractions including Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE Aquariums, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, the San Francisco Dungeon, LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND New York opening in 2020!
Current Annual Passholders can receive 50 percent off overnight stays3 between January 6 and June 30, 2020 excluding nights April 4 through April 11, 2020 and May 22 through May 24, 2020 at LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat.
Stay – and play – and save 50 percent on room packages
Guests can save 50 percent on vacation packages at LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat for stays between January 5 and June 30, 20202 excluding nights April 4 through April 11, 2020 and May 22 through May 24, 2020.
Packages start at just $581 per person, per day (plus tax) and include a one-night stay at any of the three uniquely themed on-site accommodations plus two-day theme park and water park combo tickets for each member of the party. Guests of LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat receive free breakfast with each night of their stay and standard parking.
Guests purchasing a vacation package will receive an exclusive LEGOLAND holiday gift set and letter valued at $19.99.
The package discount cannot be combined with other offers or applied to existing reservations or tickets.
—Pricing is per person, based on a one-night booking for two adults and two children 12 and under.
—Blackout dates may be applied.
—Two night minimum stay required.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: LEGOLAND Florida Resort press release.
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS