LISTEN: 2019's Wild Travel Stories, Expert Tips for 2020 and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
December 23, 2019
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with the final episode of 2019.
It's been quite the year for travel.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan recapped several big stories of 2019 in the last episode of the show.
However, in today's episode, the two highlight the wild stories from the year, including handing out the award for the worst passenger of 2019.
They're also joined by Erica Drake, CEO of American Grit Travel in Chicago, whom Dan recently traveled with to Antigua on the Millenial Travel Forum.
Drake shares her thoughts on visiting Antigua for the first time as well as her insights for travelers and travel advisors as we enter 2020.
