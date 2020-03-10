LISTEN: Combating Coronavirus Hysteria on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 10, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode.
This week, hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the storyline that continues to dominate the world of travel.
The Coronavirus Outbreak has created mass hysteria around the world, leaving travel agents to fight the fear factor.
Tune in to hear the latest facts regarding the virus as of March 10, as well as tips and insights on what consumers and agents can do as it relates to traveling the globe.
The two hosts talk about the need to buy into facts, not frenzy, and why everyone needs to follow the trusted sources, and most importantly, wash their hands.
