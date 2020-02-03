Last updated: 04:48 PM ET, Mon February 03 2020

LISTEN: Coronavirus Travel Impact, Dominican Republic Bouncing Back and More on the TravelPulse Podcast

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 03, 2020

TravelPulse Podcast
The TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan.

The TravelPulse podcast is back with another episode.

Co-hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan begin the show by celebrating some exciting personal news for one of them.

The two also discuss the latest impact caused by the deadly coronavirus outbreak as well as other top trending stories in the travel word.

Later, travel advisor Paul Smith of TravelSmiths to talk about travel safety, how well the Dominican Republic is bouncing back and so much more.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Patrick Maholmes, Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to Lead Victory Parade at Walt...

gallery icon Filming Locations for Top 2020 Oscar Nominated Movies

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Kicks Off This Weekend

Super Nintendo World Confirmed for New Universal Theme Park

gallery icon 50 Best Festivals Worth Traveling for in 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS