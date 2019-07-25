LISTEN: Costa Rica Deaths, Agent vs. Advisor Battle and More on TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Donald Wood July 25, 2019
After a wild week in the travel industry, expert Mark Murphy is back with another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This time, Murphy will be breaking down the recent alcohol-related deaths in Costa Rica, the best place to sit on an airplane in the case of a crash and the ongoing name battle between travel agents and travel advisors.
While health officials in Costa Rica confirmed at least 19 people died in June after consuming alcohol contaminated with toxic levels of methanol, Murphy explains how the story is not uncommon around the world and typically does not impact tourists arriving in the impacted countries.
Murphy also went on to speak about KLM India’s social media team sharing information about which seats on an airplane were the safest in the event of a crash landing. The tweet was deleted around 12 hours later and the airline apologized.
In addition, the travAlliancemedia founder also went on to break down the battle between the terminology of travel agents and travel advisors. While the names represent the same people, Murphy explains that the term “travel agent” shows up more often in search engines than “travel advisors.”
“If you are a travel agent and you’re trying to show up in search results and you’re using the term travel advisor and the guy down the street is using the term travel agent,” Murphy said. “They are three- to four-times as likely to show up in that search than the person trying to change things up and feel better about what they’re doing.”
“The statistics say call yourself a travel agent,” Murphy continued.
Listen to episode 47 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
