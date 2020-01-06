LISTEN: Cruise Advice for Wave Season, Top Trending Stories and More on TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 06, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back for 2020.
To kick off the new year – and the new decade – co-hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan bring you the latest in travel – from discussions on budget airlines to the world's safest airlines for 2020 to a new front runner for naughtiest passenger ever.
Later, the hosts are joined by Ali Geiger of Platinum Travel Associates. Geiger shares her insights and expertise on river cruising, ocean cruising and wave season.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS