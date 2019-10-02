LISTEN: Diverse Los Angeles, Travel Scams to Be Aware of and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke October 02, 2019
Travel expert Mark Murphy is all-new on the TravelPulse Podcast this week.
In episode 55, the TravelPulse founder dishes on a variety of topics impacting the industry, including Japan Airlines rolling out a new tool allowing passengers to see where babies will be sitting when selecting their seats.
"I think that's pretty cool. A lot of social media users, and I'd be one of them, would applaud the change because it's very frustrating to be sitting next to a crying baby for an entire flight, especially if you're going to Japan, which is 13 hours from JFK basically," said Murphy. "That would be horrendous."
Later, Murphy talks to Tamy Martelli, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board's regional director for the U.S. and Canada, to discuss what makes L.A. such a dynamic destination.
"A lot of people don't know this but we have a subway system that can connect you from Downtown L.A. to Downtown Santa Monica in 45 minutes for just $1.75. You can also connect to Hollywood, where you can hike the Hollywood Hills. It's a different way to see the city," says Martelli, who also shares a sample itinerary for future visitors.
Finally, Murphy chimes in on a cautionary tale involving a British couple and a fake Airbnb listing in Ibiza and why it should be a lesson to travelers.
Listen to episode 55 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher. Don't forget to submit a review for a chance to win some awesome prizes.
For more information on Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia, Los Angeles
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS