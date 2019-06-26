LISTEN: Dominican Republic, Resort Fees and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 26, 2019
Mark Murphy is on the road but nonetheless all-new this week on the TravelPulse Podcast.
In episode 43, the TravelPulse founder and CEO dives into the latest coming out of the Dominican Republic amid the ongoing media hype.
"The FBI and the CDC are on the ground and they have said nothing. Do you think if there was an imminent threat they would be saying something? I believe so. If truly there was some sort of poisonous substance, then could you explain to me why it's only affecting one or two people at various resorts?" Murphy asked.
"Some U.S. travelers are canceling a year out. I think that's a mistake. The odds of you dying in the U.S. are far greater than the odds of you dying on vacation in the Dominican Republic."
Later, Murphy questions the recent story involving a woman who claims she woke up on an empty Air Canada flight, rails against frustrating resort fees and shares some details from his current RV road trip along the East Coast.
"The reason hotels and resorts created a resort fee is very simple. When you search room rates they want to show up near the top by taking part of the room rate out and calling it a resort fee to bring down the perceived cost. By doing that they also boost their margins because most of those hotels are booked either by individuals booking on online travel sites or with a traditional travel agent. By stripping out $20, $30, even $60 dollars for a resort fee they avoid having to pay 10, 15 or 20 percent commission on those fees."
Listen to episode 43 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
