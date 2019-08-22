LISTEN: Last-Minute Labor Day Deals and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke August 22, 2019
Travel expert Mark Murphy returns this week with a milestone edition of the TravelPulse Podcast.
In episode 50, the TravelPulse founder discusses a disturbing new media trend before diving into some of the latest travel-related headlines, including San Francisco International Airport's ban on single-use plastic bottles, sand-stealing tourists in Sardinia and chaos on a delayed Delta Air Lines flight at JFK Airport.
"When you have people sitting around for eight hours then you're going to have some really angry people," said Murphy. "That's unfortunate for those folks but that flight attendant has the authority of the police and can have you arrested and put in jail for doing something stupid."
Later, Murphy shares some travel ideas and helpful tips ahead of what's expected to be a record-breaking Labor Day travel period.
"If you haven't booked something yet, call your travel agent, go to Google Flights or do both," he added. "I'm shocked at how cheap the fares are to certain places. Zig when everybody zags. In other words, if people are trying to get to beach destinations for Labor Day weekend—a lot are—go hit the city. If you're in the Northeast, check out the hotel rates in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, etc. Look at those places because a lot of people will exit the city so the numbers will be down, the rates will be down and you don't have any airfare costs."
For more travel insight and tips, listen to episode 50 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
