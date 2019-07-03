LISTEN: Media Impact on Dominican Republic, Travel Tips and More on TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke July 03, 2019
Travel expert Mark Murphy is back with a brand-new edition of the TravelPulse Podcast just in time for the long Fourth of July weekend.
In episode 44, the TravelPulse founder and CEO details recent media coverage's devastating impact on the Dominican Republic.
"The good news is the mainstream media has stopped talking about the Dominican Republic for the most part recently. I think they're finally realizing that there is no there-there," said Murphy. "But here's the problem: The Dominican Republic's business is tourism. The mainstream media and all of these outlets have effectively destroyed their business probably for the next six to eight months minimum. When I say that I mean out of the U.S., which is their largest source market."
"If you haven't booked your summer travel yet, ignore the nonsense you've heard about the DR and if you want a great value destination, which, unfortunately, is going to be an even better value destination this summer, book a trip to the Dominican Republic," he encouraged travelers. "By getting on a plane and going there, you're going to get a great deal and have a great vacation. The beaches are amazing. The pricing is going to be phenomenal. I think that's the best thing we can do as people in travel, that love travel and that are inspired by it. You can inspire people by going there and reporting back on it."
Later, Murphy shares more of his best travel tips for parents of flying minors, passport seekers and RV road trippers.
Listen to episode 44 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
