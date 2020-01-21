LISTEN: Money Saving Tips for Travel, Trending Destinations and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 21, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss ways to save money on travel and the latest in trending travel stories, including some naughty passengers who could learn to be more respectful during their travels.
Later the two are joined by travel advisor Miki Taylor for additional insight on how travelers and travel agents can save money as well as top trending destinations. Taylor also shares her top advice for how travel advisors can improve their business in 2020.
