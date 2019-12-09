Last updated: 04:52 PM ET, Mon December 09 2019

LISTEN: New Hosts, 2019 Recap, Advice from an Agent and More on the TravelPulse Podcast

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 09, 2019

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan.

The TravelPulse Podcast is back!

New hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan kick off the episode with a discussion on where TravelPulse is at now, as the brand was recently acquired by Northstar Travel Group.

Bowman, the Managing Editor for TravelPulse, and Callahan, who oversees business development and social media at TravelPulse, give a shoutout and thank you to Mark Murphy, who founded TravelPulse and is the former host of the podcast.

The new hosts discuss the top trending stories from 2019, such as Trump's Travel Impact, the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX plane, the mainstream media's actions against the Dominican Republic and more.

Later, the two are joined by travel agent Tammy Levent who shares her advice and insight for travelers and travel agents as we get ready to enter a new decade.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

