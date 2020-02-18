LISTEN: Reclining Seat Controversy, 2020 Travvy's Recap and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 18, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode!
Moving forward, hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan will be doing these podcasts weekly.
On today's show, the two give their take on the airplane reclining seat controversy that has taken the travel world by storm as well as discuss other trending topics in the world of travel.
Later, they're joined by VIP Vacations Group Manager Ryan Doncsecz to recap the 2020 Travvy Awards and discuss all things related to big group travel.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
