LISTEN: Selling Disney Travel and the Top Trending Topics on the TravelPulse Podcast

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 03, 2020

TravelPulse Podcast
The TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan.

Another week, another episode of the TravelPulse podcast!

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan kick off the show with the latest trending stories in travel. The coronavirus outbreak has been dominating headlines, but there's other news happening in the travel world as well.

Later, they're joined by Stephanie Howard of Traveling Ears Vacations to discuss the ins and outs of becoming a Disney travel specialist, with great tips for travel agents on using social media to grow their business.

