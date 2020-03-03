LISTEN: Selling Disney Travel and the Top Trending Topics on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 03, 2020
Another week, another episode of the TravelPulse podcast!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan kick off the show with the latest trending stories in travel. The coronavirus outbreak has been dominating headlines, but there's other news happening in the travel world as well.
Later, they're joined by Stephanie Howard of Traveling Ears Vacations to discuss the ins and outs of becoming a Disney travel specialist, with great tips for travel agents on using social media to grow their business.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS