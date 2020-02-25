LISTEN: Spring Break Travel, Coronavirus Updates and More on TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 25, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode discussing all things travel.
As always, hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan share the latest trending topics in the world of travel.
There is certainly no shortage of news this week – from the latest with the coronavirus outbreak and its spread into Europe to crucial airline news. Plus, the newest naughty passenger made quite the headline this week.
Later, the two are joined by Danielle Stephens of Unique Romance Travel & Destination Weddings to highlight the rise of spring break travel as well as tips and insights on when to book and where to go.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
