Last updated: 04:09 PM ET, Tue February 25 2020

LISTEN: Spring Break Travel, Coronavirus Updates and More on TravelPulse Podcast

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 25, 2020

TravelPulse Podcast
The TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan.

The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode discussing all things travel.

As always, hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan share the latest trending topics in the world of travel.

There is certainly no shortage of news this week – from the latest with the coronavirus outbreak and its spread into Europe to crucial airline news. Plus, the newest naughty passenger made quite the headline this week.

Later, the two are joined by Danielle Stephens of Unique Romance Travel & Destination Weddings to highlight the rise of spring break travel as well as tips and insights on when to book and where to go.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Plant-Based Ronto Wrap

Disney Teams Up With Impossible Foods

Universal Orlando Brings Back Buy Two, Get Two Deal

MIAMILAND Becomes Florida’s Largest Theme Park

Xel-ha Park Celebrates 25 Years of Aquatic Adventures in the Riviera Maya

Universal Hollywood Closing Walking Dead Attraction

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS