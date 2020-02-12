LISTEN: State of the Hospitality Industry and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 12, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back and live from New York!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan record this week's episode together in person for the first time from NYC before the 2020 Travvy Awards.
As always, the two go through the top trending stories to start the show, including the latest news on the Coronavirus Outbreak.
This week Eric and Dan are joined by a special guest: Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein.
Stein has over three decades of experience working in the hospitality industry, from Hilton and Starwood to now currently as the CEO of Dream Hotel Group where he oversees the evolution and expansion of the portfolio of brands you are definitely familiar with: Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels.
Stein discusses the current state of the hospitality industry as well as the latest offerings from Dream Hotel Group's brands.
For more information on Dream Hotel Group and their properties, visit them online at dreamhotelgroup.com.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS