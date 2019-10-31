Lupita Nyong’o Experiences ‘Us’ Maze at Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment October 31, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Halloween Horror Nights is even scarier when the actual stars of the movies are on hand to increase the scare factor.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Lupita Nyong’o, star of Universal Pictures, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele’s, Us, surprised guests on Saturday, October 26, when the Academy Award winning actress reprised her role as Red within the popular “Us” maze at Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Halloween Horror Nights.”
The actress donned her character’s recognizable red jumpsuit and fingerless leather gloves as she reenacted her critically-acclaimed role as Red, baiting the many unsuspecting guests entering the infamous classroom scene, artfully recreated from the film….and the results were diabolical.
Lupita, accompanied by her family, also summoned her inner strength to experience the terrifying “Us” maze first-hand, coming face to face with the doppelgängers she portrayed in the movie.
Tickets are still available for remaining “Halloween Horror Nights” dates: October 31 and November 1-3 and can be purchased at Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.
The “Us” maze is also part of “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Orlando Resort.
Featuring the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America, to the disorienting and the ominous uprising of “The Tethered”— doppelgängers of every living man, woman and child in the country—the “Us” maze places guests at the heart of this living nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy.
The journey begins circa 1986 as guests follow in the footsteps of the young girl they first meet as Adelaide Wilson as she innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse at the Santa Cruz boardwalk and has a fateful and traumatic encounter with her tethered doppelgänger, an event that will forever alter both of their lives.
The harrowing experience then transitions to present day, thrusting guests into the chaos of “The Tethered” uprising as they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Universal Studios Hollywood press release.
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS