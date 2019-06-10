Magic Mountain Reopens Following Sunday's Brush Fire Evacuation
Entertainment Laurie Baratti June 10, 2019
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia, California reopened at 10:30 a.m. today after yesterday’s evacuation efforts due to a fast-moving brush fire that was burning right up to the edge of the guest parking lot.
Though the evacuation of both parks was announced at around noon on Sunday, about 40 minutes later, fire officials had asked guests to stay put and take shelter inside the park, as police had already closed off access roads leading out. Guests were instructed to move towards the rear of the 260-acre property, away from firefighting activity near the entrance.
LACOFD Incident Commanders have updated the containment on this incident to 50%. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night taking advantage of cooler temperatures, elevated relative humidity and lower wind speeds to increase containment pic.twitter.com/aW0xnIbRHT— L.A. County Fire Department June 10, 2019
A Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher told the Los Angeles Times that the park was conducting a voluntary evacuation out of concern for the safety of its guests and employees, but was not under official instruction to do so. Officials also stated that no structures were ever in danger.
Officials told the Los Angeles Times yesterday that the blaze was burning near Interstate 5 along Old Road and Skyview Lane, near Magic Mountain Parkway. About 100 county firefighters and twelve fire engines were on scene battling the Sky fire, and, were already extinguishing any lingering hotpots and reinforcing containment lines by late Sunday afternoon.
After police reopened the roads, allowing everyone to leave in their cars, the park announced that it would be closed for the remainder of the day. People who were forced to evacuate are being issued tickets to return.
While the cause of the Sky Fire is still under investigation, matters weren’t helped by its being the first day of a heat wave where condition in the region reached up to nearly 100 degrees, fanned by dry, hot winds.
Thick smoke and clouds of ash falling into the parks called for about a dozen people to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, and Los Angeles County fire officials said nine people were taken to the hospital due to smoke exposure.
As of early this morning, CBS reported that the Sky Fire had been halted at 98 acres. Authorities have not yet updated the containment numbers for the blaze, which was at 50 percent contained Sunday night.
