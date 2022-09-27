Maroon 5 Announces New Residency at Park MGM Las Vegas
Entertainment MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti September 27, 2022
GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum, pop music group Maroon 5 has just announced that the band will headline a new residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas, with dates scheduled from March through August 2023.
Called ‘M5LV The Residency’, the show will be custom-designed to play in the resort’s Dolby Live arena. This state-of-the-art, 5,200-seat entertainment venue gives guests an intimate concert experience like no other. Dolby Live has also hosted special-engagement performances like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Usher, Jonas Brothers, Silk Sonic, Aerosmith and more of today’s top musical artists.
The second-largest indoor amphitheater in the city, Dolby Live is situated in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, right next to Park MGM’s dining and entertainment neighborhood and also adjacent to the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. It’s the only performance venue to feature a fully integrated Dolby Atmos playback system, along with a custom 4K LED video wall, where the entire space has been custom designed, calibrated and tuned by Dolby engineers.
Exclusive Maroon 5 fan pre-sale tickets for M5LV The Residency will become available on Wednesday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT, while MGM Resorts’ MGM Rewards loyalty program members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will be able to access pre-sale tickets beginning Friday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 p.m. PT.
Sixteen performances have been added thus far, for which tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas. All shows are scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.
March 2023: 24, 25, 29 and 31
April 2023: 1, 5, 7 and 8
July 2023: 28 and 29
August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12
