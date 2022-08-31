Mexico's Wrestling Culture Continues to Wow Visitors
Mexican wrestling matches, in which masked contenders participate, are one of the greatest attractions for national and international tourists, who arrive at the arenas of various parts of the republic to witness these fights in which the protagonists dress in attractive superhero costumes and display sophisticated fighting techniques.
The international attendees for this type of performance are mainly from the U.S. and Europe, who enjoy these gladiators of the ring and the deep-rooted culture of wrestling that Mexico has, which is classified as the best in the world.
For a decade now, in Mexico City there has been a tourism product called Turiluchas, which consists of a service that includes a transfer to the arena, in a double-decker bus accompanied by a masked fighter, sitting among the attendees, who provides a mask as a souvenir. Once in the arena, they are accommodated in preferred ringside seats to get up close and actively participate in the show in a healthy and safe environment.
Turiluchas is one of several thematic tours offered by Turibus, a company specializing in offering tours in double-decker buses through different circuits of Mexico City, as well as tours to important locations in terms of tourist and cultural interest. It should be noted that many corporations in the U.S. and Europe, with offices in Mexico, use the offer of Turibus to make integration experiences among their employees, especially the visit to the wrestling arena, leaving by bus from the symbolic Paseo de la Reforma.
Wrestling in Mexico is a family event allowing tourists to be introduced to larger-than-life figures displaying the best technique in the world through spectacular acrobatic flights, in addition to a whole repertoire of other wrestling moves to combat the opponent.
To extend the sport to various parts of the country, the company Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide announced the creation of an attractive project for tourists from Cancun, Los Cabos, and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). This is in addition to a stellar performance, on September 9 and 10, of Ring & Rock StAAArs 2022, to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, with the presentation of big stars of the ring such as the famous Psycho Clown and Sexy Star, among others.
The event includes a coexistence of the wrestlers with the hotel guests, who will teach wrestling classes, in addition to various water and sports activities. Also, the Arena GNP of Acapulco, owned by the leading entertainment and hospitality group Mundo Imperial, announced that it will hold similar shows this year.
Mexican wrestling is an important part of the tourism strategy of the country's government, which promotes it through "Punto Mexico," a space dedicated to encouraging tourism in the country and which, in this case, has dedicated it to exhibitions where people can spend time with professional wrestlers, buy products, and take pictures with these superheroes of the ring.
