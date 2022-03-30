MGM Resorts Launches Las Vegas' First NFT-Ticketed Event With Jabbawockeez
Entertainment MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke March 30, 2022
MGM Resorts International is launching the first-ever NFT-enabled live performance experience in Las Vegas this spring with the renowned dance crew Jabbawockeez's newest production, TIMELESS.
Partnering with NFT leader YellowHeart, MGM Resorts has developed the Jabbawockeez White Glove NFT Ticket Collection. Travelers can now purchase a limited set of 1,110 Jabbawockeez White Glove NFT Tickets for performances taking place next month through the YellowHeart app.
The first NFT-ticketed events are scheduled for April 7 for Jabbawockeez’s 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows and continue throughout the month on April 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30.
When holders of the non-fungible token redeem their ticket at the show, the monochrome digital ticket transforms into a Jabbawockeez video and a digital key that will unlock exclusive benefits. What's more, NFT owners will receive premium seats, behind-the-scenes access and meet-and-greet opportunities at the show.
Benefits also include receiving limited-edition content and merchandise as well as future offers from MGM Resorts and Jabbawockeez. Finally, 24 hours after the show, NFT owners will receive a signature "History in Motion" collectible commemorating this moment in the group's history.
Tickets are available in two tiers, including the VIP Icon Ticket Bundle at $340, which includes early theater entry, premium seating, a Jabbawockeez meet and greet, exclusive Jabbawockeez merchandise, unique digital collectibles and TIMELESS content, status as a founding member of the MGM Rewards-Jabbawockeez NFT community and a $100 food and beverage voucher for use at MGM Grand’s LEVEL UP lounge within 24 hours after the show.
Additionally, fans can purchase the VIP MC Ticket Bundle for $155 and take advantage of special seating, exclusive Jabbawockeez digital collectibles and TIMELESS content, status as a founding member of the MGM Rewards-Jabbawockeez NFT community and a $25 food and beverage voucher for use at MGM Grand's LEVEL UP lounge within 24 hours after the show. Guests must be at least 21 years old to redeem either voucher.
"With the launch of TIMELESS, we are giving Jabbawockeez fans a new way to experience the show," Andrew Machado, the company’s Senior Vice President of Digital Design & Business Adjacencies, said in a statement. "NFTs usher in a new era for fans where the ticket itself is an ever-evolving experience that begins before the curtain lifts and continues long after the show ends. At MGM Resorts, we strive to create immersive experiences that wow our guests and Jabbawockeez is the perfect partner for our first NFT. They’re amazing creators who are always willing to step outside the box with us to innovate. We’re confident their highly engaged fan base will be incredibly excited to be a part of this new experience."
