MGM Resorts Plans to Develop New Community and Athletic Center

A memorial remembering the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting
PHOTO: A memorial remembering the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. (photo via Melissa Kopka/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

MGM Resorts International has revealed plans to transform the Las Vegas Village nearly two years after 58 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1, 2017.

The company will develop the site into parking space as well as a new community and athletic center. According to KSNV, the community center would be located near Reno Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and would host sporting events such as practices for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and high school basketball tournaments along with other community events.

The center will also feature a dedicated space to remember the victims of the shooting.

Crews will work on improving pedestrian safety at the site in the coming months. In the meantime, the Village will operate as a parking area for Allegiant Stadium.

"We know that for many, the Village property will forever be linked to the tragic loss of life that took place there on October 1st," the company said in a statement. "We will never forget the victims and all of those impacted by that evening. As the second anniversary nears, we remain committed to being part of the community effort to continue healing and moving forward."

"We hope one day it will host high school basketball tournaments, indoor soccer for kids and provide a place for the Aces to practice and engage with the community to inspire the next generation of female athletes," MGM continued. "It was important to us that the long-term use of the property include the community in some way. We also plan to create a space on the property to remember the victims of the tragedy."

The company said it will share plans for the community and athletic center as they progress.

