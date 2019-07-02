Moon Palace Jamaica to Host Bazzi's 'Paradise in Paradise' Concert
Entertainment Palace Resorts July 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The intimate and private show will be complimentary for resort guests.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Palace Resorts—the company that sets the standard in five-star, all-inclusive resort accommodations—in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board and Atlantic Records is pleased to announce, “Paradise in Paradise,” an exclusive performance with Bazzi, at Moon Palace Jamaica.
The Chart-topping and multi-platinum R&B/Pop sensation, known for his massive hits like “Mine” and “Beautiful” feat. Camila Cabello will celebrate the release of his new single “Paradise” with an intimate and private show at the AAA Four Diamond-rated resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica on August 19, 2019, at 8 p.m. The concert is complimentary for guests staying at the resort.
Bazzi, one of the biggest breakout artists of 2018, catapulted into mega-status with his massive hit “Mine.” The track, now certified three-times platinum, climbed to #1 at Pop Radio and top 3 at Rhythmic. Bazzi solidified his spot as one of music’s most promising newcomers with his follow-up hit “Beautiful,” collaborating with chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello.
Both tracks are featured on Bazzi’s breakthrough debut album, ‘COSMIC,’ which has been streamed more than three billion times. Written predominantly by Bazzi and co-produced by Grammy-nominated Rice N’ Peas and Bazzi, ‘COSMIC’ has received ecstatic critical applause, with Billboard praising its “slinky, R&B-infused pop” and Playboy hailing the collection as “genre-bending.” “Bazzi’s ‘COSMIC’ seems primed to linger near the top of the albums chart for quite a while,” wrote Stereogum, while USA Today echoed, “Bazzi's career is just getting started.”
Bazzi supported his back-to-back hits with performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards—as a “Best New Artist” nominee. Bazzi has spent much of the past year on THE COSMIC TOUR, including a sold-out headline run, a special guest role on Camila Cabello’s sold out “Never Be The Same” North American tour, and support on the European leg of Justin Timberlake’s blockbuster “Man Of The Woods Tour.”
This year, Bazzi has stepped up his game with a lauded debut at Coachella, a collaboration with Belgian DJ Netsky and rap legend Lil Wayne, the release of his critically acclaimed track “Focus” feat. 21 Savage, an appearance on Tyga’s new album, and his current radio single “Paradise,” which has already reached over 140 million streams since April. Bazzi recently performed “Paradise” at The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
“As a brand that prides itself in bringing unforgettable experiences to its guests, we couldn’t be more excited to close out the summer with a chart-topping artist such as Bazzi. Since opening, Moon Palace Jamaica has hosted a diverse lineup of artists that has included well-known artists like Shaggy, Omi and MAGIC!” said Gibran Chapur, Executive Vice President of Palace Resorts. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner up with the Jamaica Tourist Board & Atlantic Records, to bring this unique experience to our guests.”
This exclusive performance, taking place at Moon Palace Jamaica is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Bazzi fans to see him live in an intimate setting, with picturesque views of Ocho Rios. Performing a few of his popular hits, guests will be privy to see Bazzi perform, as part of the all-inclusive concept. In addition, Bazzi will host a special meet & greet for VIP guests of the resort.
There couldn’t be a more perfect location to celebrate “Paradise” than in Jamaica. Ocho Rios is the center of Jamaica’s most popular attractions including Dunn’s River Falls, Mystic Mountain, and Dolphin Cove. Moon Palace Jamaica and its prime location in Ocho Rios make for the ideal vacation in paradise!
Moon Palace Jamaica is Palace Resorts’ first property outside of Mexico and Jamaica’s most luxurious all-inclusive resort. The family-friendly property offers guests the opportunity to experience 17-acres of ivory sand on the longest stretch of private beach in Ocho Rios. The resort features the only FlowRider Double wave simulator in Jamaica, lavish swimming pools, a kid’s water park, multiple dining destinations and bars, a gourmet corridor, an ultra-chic nightclub, NOIR, and signature AWE Spa, the largest spa in Jamaica.
The resort also offers an array of off-site activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding, or even taking a scenic catamaran ride through the clear waters of Ocho Rios. Guests have access to complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, CHI products, and unlimited long-distance calls to the United States. Moon Palace Jamaica is on track to becoming one of the Caribbean’s top entertainment destinations with world-class performances.
Moon Palace Jamaica all-inclusive accommodations start at $361 per person, per night, based on double occupancy. Guests who book a stay of five nights or more are privy to the most valuable vacation promotion on record—$1,500 Resort Credit, which can be used on spa and beauty salon treatments, golf outings, romantic dinners, wedding packages and off-site excursions and tours. To reserve your stay for “Paradise in Paradise” please visit https://jamaica.moonpalace.com/en.
SOURCE: Palace Resorts press release.
For more information on Palace Resorts, Jamaica
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS