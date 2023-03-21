NASA Announces 2023 Tours for Glenn Research Center
For the first time since 2019, NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland will offer in-person facility tours in 2023.
The NASA research facility—affectionately dubbed ‘Glenn’—will host tours on six dates between April and November, providing travelers a behind-the-scenes look. The tours are free and open to the public, but children must be ages 10 and older.
While most tours will take place at the Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field, the August tour of the Space Environments Complex will take place at NASA's Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.
The 2023 tours include the Photovoltaic Laboratory (April 29), Flight Research Building (May 20), Space Environments Complex at Armstrong Test Facility (August 12), Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory (September 23), Electric Power and Propulsion Laboratory (October 7) and Zero-Gravity Research Facility (November 4).
On each tour date, visitors will be offered four 45-minute tours, starting on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m. local time. Tourists can explore a laboratory or facility where scientists and engineers conduct research and develop technologies for NASA's aeronautics and space missions.
Tour dates are subject to change depending on facility test schedules, and attendance is limited to U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents. Visitors must register for a chance to tour the NASA Glenn facilities.
In January, NASA announced The Boeing Company would handle its Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project, which aims to inform the possible development of a new generation of low-emission, single-aisle jetliners.
Over the next seven years, NASA will invest $425 million in the project, while Boeing and its partners put forth the remainder of the necessary funding, amounting to about $725 million, as per the agreement.
