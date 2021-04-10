New Attraction ‘The Oasis’ Set To Open in Miami
A new, vibrant 35,000-square foot outdoor space is set to open as Miami’s newest attraction for tourists and locals alike next month.
‘The Oasis’ is a sprawling outdoor courtyard in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood on North Miami Ave. It features a mix of six premier dining destinations, a “Tower Bar” and a stage for live performances. In addition, the Oasis is home to Huacachina, an indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge offering guests a large indoor bar, private dining room and its own unique programming and vibe.
The official opening is May 8.
The Oasis will offer weekly live performances, including top music artists, cultural events with a focus on art and neighborhood programming, an eclectic blend of food and beverage concepts, retail pop-ups and a bevy of other events.
The space will feature an outdoor food and beverage experience, offering a diverse blend of dining options, each operating from a colorful, outfitted shipping container. In true Wynwood fashion, the focal point of the spacious outdoor setting is the Tower Bar, constructed from shipping containers and depicting a creative colorful mural by renowned Spanish artist Antonyo Marest.
“We set out to truly create an ‘oasis’ in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Miami,” Erik Rutter and David Weitz, developers of the venue, said in a joint statement. “We believe that the Oasis is going to be the new cultural epicenter of not only Wynwood, but also Miami and South Florida. The Oasis will be at the forefront of music with classical concerts, legendary acts, and new talent; offer cutting-edge food and beverage concepts with carefully curated dining options and weekend festivals; and spearhead community engagement with a focus on neighborhood driven events and cultural experiences, including rotating art installations, plays, comedy and stand-up acts, poetry events, and political events.”
The Oasis is following all recommended guidelines to ensure the safety of its guests and staff. In fact, there will be a designated COVID safety officer assigned to enforce proper social distancing practices and mask use throughout the property.
The Oasis will also be home to several retail shops, including a cafe and fitness studio, as well as Spotify’s Miami headquarters. It will be open from 11 a.m.-Midnight daily.
