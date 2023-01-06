New Disney World Vacation Discounts and Dining Card Promo Offer
Entertainment Laurie Baratti January 06, 2023
If you’ve been craving a family trip to Walt Disney World (WDW) and think 2023 is your year, now might be the time to make some solid plans, as the resort just announced some special offers available for Spring and Summer visits.
In a Disney Parks Blog post on Thursday, WDW Resort Communications Manager Lesley Harris shared some timely ways to spend less on Disney Resort Hotel stays this year, including discounted room rates when you book certain vacation packages.
Up To 25% Off Spring and Summer Stays
For select hotels and dates during Spring and Summer, guests can save up to 25 percent on stays for most nights from April 10 through July 10, 2023, and up to 20 percent on most nights from March 1 through March 31, 2023.
To view participating hotel properties and their respective discounts, visit DisneyWorld.com/save for full details on the promotion.
New ‘Disney Dining Promo Card’ Offer
WDW also announced the introduction of a new program for 2023, on offer during the summer months. According to Travel + Leisure, the Disney Dining Promo Card will effectively replace the ‘Disney Dining Plan’ that was suspended at the start of the pandemic.
Here’s how it works: guests who book a non-discounted minimum four-night, four-day room and ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels through the Walt Disney Travel Company are eligible to receive up to a $750 value on the Card.
It can then can be used to pay for purchases at table-service restaurants, quick-service venues, food carts, and even grab-and-go snacks throughout the theme parks, resort hotels and at Disney Springs. Note that everyone staying in the same room is included under the same package, and therefore uses the same Disney Dining Promo Card.
The Promo Card offer is valid for stays on most nights from July 1 through 10, 2023, and from August 1 through September 14, 2023. The actual value of any given Card will be determined by the guest’s length of stay and the Disney Resort hotel they book.
For example, guest staying at select hotels in the Deluxe Resorts category will receive $150 per room night in Card value; while those who book in the Moderate Resort category get a value of up to $100 per room night; and those who reserve at hotels in the Value Resort category receive up to $50 on the Card for each night’s stay.
The Disney Dining Promo Card is available starting today with new vacation bookings. Existing reservations can also be modified to incorporate the new offer, although the cost of your stay may increase accordingly.
