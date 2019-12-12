Last updated: 05:48 PM ET, Thu December 12 2019

New Dolphin Discovery Park Coming to Cancun

Rich Thomaselli December 12, 2019

Bottle-nose dolphin
PHOTO: Bottle-nose dolphin (photo via Kryssia Campos / Getty Images / Moment)

Cancun, Mexico will become the 24th location for Dolphin Discovery, as well as the largest.

The interactive, immersive facility that allows guests to swim with the majestic fish will be built by a Mexican firm, according to Mexico News Daily.

Company CEO Eduardo Albor Villanueva said the $10 million (USD) project will consolidate the firm as the world’s largest dolphin swimming experience company, surpassing United States-based Sea World.

Villanueva added that the addition of Dolphin Discovery will make it the primary reason why tourists visit Cancun. Dolphin Discovery parks draw 2 million people a years.

Ironically, Dolphin Discovery began in Quintana Roo, Mexico in 1994, and since then has grown into a multinational corporation with 23 dolphin parks and nine waterparks in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe.

The new park will be located 12 miles from downtown Cancun.

“The project hopes to offer our visitors and the community in general . . . the opportunity to get to know sea mammal species like dolphins, while at the same time promote protection of the environment and marine mammals through interactive programs . . .” reads the project’s environmental impact statement.

