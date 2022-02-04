New Games of Thrones Studio Tour Officially Opens in Northern Ireland
Entertainment Laurie Baratti February 04, 2022
The world’s premier destination for ‘Game of Thrones’ enthusiasts has finally opened its doors in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. Today, thrilled fans of the groundbreaking HBO television program attended the attraction’s official opening and witnessed series stars Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Bran Stark”), Kristian Nairn (“Hodor”) and Nathalie Emmanuel “Missandei”) assemble to ‘Break the Chains’ that had sealed the studio doors.
Located at one of the award-winning show’s original filming sites within Linen Mill Studios, the brand-new Game of Thrones Studio Tour immerses fans into the world of Westeros and Essos like never before. From today, visitors can step onto the actual set of Winterfell’s iconic Great Hall, where Jon Snow was declared the “King in the North”; gaze upon Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne and the castle’s Chamber of the Painted Table; stand within the Night’s Watch headquarters at Castle Black; explore the eerie Hall of Faces and venture onward to King’s Landing.
Along the way, they’ll get an exclusive, behind-the-scene education about the show’s creative development process; set and props design and creation; visual and special effects work; costume design and manufacture; and the makeup and prosthetics artistry that went into building an elaborate, believable imaginary world, down to the smallest detail.
Developed under license with Warner Brothers Consumer Products, and in partnership with HBO Licensing and Retail, this is the world’s only permanent, officially-licensed Game of Thrones. Seventy-five percent of the series was filmed in Northern Ireland, and one-third of that was shot at Linen Mill Studios.
“February 4th truly represents a new and hugely exciting chapter in the Game of Thrones story,” said Executive Directors at Linen Mill Studios, Andrew Webb and David Browne. “After many years of planning, design and construction, we are thrilled to finally open our doors to guests, and allow them to get closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before at the world’s first and only Game of Thrones Studio Tour.”
“Housed at one of the original filming studios, this incredible and unique experience brings the making of Game of Thrones to life through a vast array of authentic sets, props and costumes, together with immersive interactives and exclusive behind-the-scenes content,” they added. “We are proud to be part of an ongoing legacy of Game of Thrones that will delight current and future fans of the show, as well as those interested in the artistry that goes into making an iconic production."
"This marks a first for Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to launch a world-class attraction in Northern Ireland where fans can explore, up close and personal, a vast array of authentic sets, as well as a comprehensive collection of costumes, props, set pieces and so much more,” said Julian Moon, Head of EMEA Warner Bros. Consumer Products.
Moon continued, “We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Linen Mill Studios who have helped bring this concept to life with the attention to detail, along with the scale and depth of production, that makes this experience so special and worthwhile. We are proud to be part of the legacy of the beloved Game of Thrones franchise and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to step inside and immerse themselves in all corners of the Seven Kingdoms, and beyond.”
“As we prepare to restart tourism from overseas this year, the opening of this truly world-class visitor attraction is excellent news for Northern Ireland tourism, helping to give us significant ‘stand-out’ in the very competitive international marketplace,” remarked Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland. “It will provide fans of the series and people interested in the making of film and TV with an extra special reason to book a trip to Northern Ireland.”
For more information, visit gameofthronesstudiotour.com.
