New Harry Potter Attraction Coming to Tokyo, Japan
Entertainment Janeen Christoff August 20, 2020
Japan will be home to a new 300,000-square-foot Harry Potter attraction.
Warner Bros. Studio Tours and Warner Bros. Japan will bring The Making of Harry Potter experience to Tokyo.
The studio tour is different from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka and offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movies based on the books by author J.K. Rowling, according to CNN.
The attraction will include film sets of the Great Hall in Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest and Diagon Alley. Visitors will also be able to see authentic costumes and props from the movies, and the Tokyo tour will include he "Fantastic Beasts" spin-offs.
A half-day tour will transport guests through sound stages and backlot areas.
The new attraction is scheduled to open in 2023. This is only the second Making of Harry Potter studio tour, the first is in London. It is the first of its kind in Asia.
"The Studio Tour Tokyo will be the second facility of its kind in the world, after London, and will offer a new type of experiential entertainment in Japan," said a statement from Itochu Corporation.
