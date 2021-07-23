New Mazes Announced, Tickets On Sale for Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment Donald Wood July 23, 2021
Universal Studios Hollywood announced two mazes for the 2021 edition of Halloween Horror Nights and tickets for the events are now on sale.
According to Universal Hollywood’s official website, Halloween Horror Nights will run on select dates in September and October (September 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30 and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31) and tickets are now on sale to the general public.
Due to popular demand, the Halloween-themed events are expected to sell out. Officials from Universal Hollywood also announced two mazes coming to the theme park this fall; The Exorcist and The Curse of Pandora’s Box.
The Exorcist maze takes guests on a wild journey as they live the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother, taking cues from one of the scariest horror movies of all time.
On the other hand, The Curse of Pandora’s Box maze was inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology and transports visitors from the land of the living to the netherworld of Hades where the demonic temptress Pandora serves as their guide.
Halloween Horror Nights also features the previously announced line-up, which includes The Haunting of Hill House, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.
All tickets purchased online provide guests early admission each night to Halloween Horror Nights events, with options available for purchase, including General Admission, Universal Express, Universal Express Unlimited, Day to Night Ticket and Day to Night Ticket + Universal Express.
Last month, Universal Orlando Resort announced Jack the Clown would return to the 2021 edition of Halloween Horror Nights, which commemorates its 30th year and kicks off on September 3 before running through October 31.
