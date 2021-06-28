New Netflix Show Focuses on World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 28, 2021
It’s safe to say the world is back to traveling again, and with that in mind, it’s perfect timing for a new travel show on Netflix about some of the most unique rent-able properties in the world.
Welcome to "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” on Netflix.
The show debuted on June 18 with hosts Megan Batoon; Luis D. Ortiz, one of the top real estate agents in the world who starred on the show “Million Dollar Listing”; and travel expert and influencer Joanna Franco, who has more than 600 videos on the internet across two YouTube channels that have more 1.3 million subscribers.
The show actually began filming last year before it was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“You can’t predict these things. No one could have predicted this,” said Franco in an interview with TravelPulse. “Our production was put on pause for several months and there are some countries where so much travel makes their living. It was pretty wild timing. I feel very grateful that we’re back and I’m happy overall that people are enjoying the show. If anything, that’s the silver lining.”
Franco, who has created content for over a decade in several languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian, said the appeal of the show is in its uniqueness. The properties they highlight are not for the masses.
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals showcases unique destinations and stunning vacation rentals around the world while providing valuable tips and expertise in real estate, travel and design. From a four-story "Bird's Nest" in the middle of a rice field in Bali to a private island in the Bahamas, these are mostly properties owned by a single person for rent to one or two people, or a family.
“The feedback that I’ve been getting already is how excited (viewers) are. They’re like ‘You planned my next trip!’ People are sending me screenshots of booking confirmations of where they were going. It’s a win-win,” Franco said.
Franco added that the show stays true to the spirit of “just getting up and going,” and the feeling of wanderlust even if you’re on a budget.
“That’s how I started in travel. My friends and I would stay in hostels or on people’s couches. We had a mountain of college debt and we would find cheap places to stay or a place that had a cheap breakfast,” Franco said. “I am not this person who needs 75 suitcases. You can’t take the broke girl out of the girl, right? The world is way bigger than any of us realize.”
Asked if there were enough unique properties for a second season, Franco said “There’s enough to go on for the rest of our lives.”
